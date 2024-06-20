Lakers News: LeBron James’ Youngest Son Bryce Earns Major Basketball Achievement
Bryce James, youngest son of Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA combo forward LeBron James, has been named to the USA Men's Basketball Under 17 Junior National Team.
A 6-foot-4 rising senior shooting guard at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Bryce is seen as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. He is ranked as the 40th best shooting guard in his class, and the 21st-best player, at any position, in the state.
He has already received college offers from Duquesne, where LeBron's former St. Vincent-St. Mary High School teammate X is the newly-hired head coach, and Ohio State, long LeBron's favorite college program. He has also received interest from USC, where older brother Bronny just completed an unhappy one-and-done freshman season as a reserve combo guard. Bronny, who was a four-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon last year, entered the NCAA transfer portal and simultaneously declared for the draft after the team wrapped up its disappointing 15-18 season in 2023-24.
Bronny has ultimately decided to stay in the draft, and due to LeBron's stated interest in, possibly, playing alongside his son, has rocketed up draft boards in the second round despite averaging just averaging 4.8 points on .366/.267/.676 shooting splits, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.8 steals a night across his 25 healthy contests (six starts).
On the U17 squad, Bryce is playing alongside the twin sons of another former Laker, Carlos Boozer (though, unlike his former Cleveland Cavaliers and Olympic teammate LeBron, he played for the club once his All-Star days were well in the rearview), Cameron and Cayden.
