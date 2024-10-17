LeBron James Reacts to Former Laker Lonzo Ball's Epic Comeback
Now-Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball made a stunning return to the hardwood on Wednesday night.
After two-and-a-half years and three knee surgeries, the 6-foot-6 point guard suited up for the team's 125-123 preseason victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
It was a minor miracle. The 26-year-old most recently underwent a rare cartilage transplant surgery, and it appears to have finally taken.
Across 15:07 of action off Chicago's bench, the UCLA product scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field (2-of-4 from beyond the arc), grabbed one rebound, dished out one assist, stole one ball, and blocked a shot, notching a +6 plus-minus to boot.
Ball is playing on the final year of a four-season, $80 million contract he inked with Chicago as a free agent in 2021. He has suited up for just 35 regular season contests across his past three seasons with the team.
Born in Anaheim and raised in Chino Hills, Ball was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, ahead of eventual All-Stars Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics (the third pick), De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings (the fifth pick), Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz (the seventh pick), Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen of the Cleveland Cavaliers (the Nos. 13 and 22 picks, respectively), and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat (the No. 14 pick).
The former 3-and-D point guard (it's unclear just how much oomph Ball will have on defense as he recuperates from his knee injury) overlapped with All-NBA Lakers forward LeBron James for just one season, 2018-19, before being included as a critical part of the Lakers' trade with the New Orleans Pelicans for All-NBA center/power forward Anthony Davis.
James was evidently not satisfied with the upside of young players like Ball, Brandon Ingram (an eventual maximum-salaried All-Star with New Orleans) and Josh Hart, compelling L.A. to make the deal. It worked instantly, and the Lakers won their lone title with James in the fold the following year.
But that doesn't mean James doesn't have affection for Ball, or appreciate his struggles to return to the court since January 14, 2022. The 20-time All-Star took to his Instagram Stories, per Ben Stinar of Sports Illustrated.
"So damn proud of you man!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🤎🤎🤎🤎🫡💪🏾," James wrote.
The Lakers will first square off against the Bulls this season on March 22 at Crypto.com Arena.
More Lakers: Rival Execs Think LA Shouldn't Have Drafted Bronny James