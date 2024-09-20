Lakers News: LeBron James Reacts to Shohei Ohtani's Record-Setting Season
Los Angles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani made Major League Baseball history after he became the first player to hit at least 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases.
Ohtani achieved this feat against the Miami Marlins on Thursday night as he arguably had one of the best individual performances by a player in MLB history. As the Dodgers' designated hitter quested for immortality, he was almost god-like on Thursday as he went six for six during his at-bats with 10 RBIs and three home runs. Ohtani accounted for 17 total bases which tied for the fourth-most in a single game in MLB history.
Ohtani’s three home runs and two doubles on Thursday increased his extra-base hit total to 92 on the season. He passed his teammate Freddie Freeman who finished second all-time in extra-base hits a season ago with 90. With nine games remaining in the season, Ohtani is on pace to keep adding to his historic year as he'll eventually claim the number one spot in Dodgers' history as the all-time leader in extra-base hit total in a single season. Not only could Ohtani be number one in this category for the Dodgers franchise but by the conclusion of the regular season he could put together the MLB's 16th 100 extra-base hit season.
The performance that Ohtani had garnered the attention of another Los Angeles star, as Lakers' small-forward LeBron James took to X in order to marvel at what transpired on the baseball diamond Thursday.
During the top of the ninth inning in the Dodgers game against the Marlins, Ohtani closed his record-setting night with an absolute moon shot to right field for a three-run homer. This final at-bat would tally Ohtani for 10 runs accounted for in one game. It was the first three-homer game in MLB history where the player also had multiple stolen bases and he was also the first player since 1901 to have at least five hits, multiple homers and multiple stolen bases.
James used the word 'WOWZERS' to describe what Ohtani had accomplished against the Marlins as even the NBA's all-time leader in points scored was in awe of what he had witnessed. With one more week left in the MLB season, Ohtani will probably continue to impress fans adding his name into a number of record books.
