Lakers News: LeBron Showed Off His Editing Skills With His Recent Instagram Post

Your Los Angeles Lakers may have fallen to the Sacramento Kings Wednesday night, 134-120, but 18-time All-Star Lakers forward LeBron James still had some fun in the Golden 1 Center.

LeBron took to Instagram to post a picture with the caption “The Man In The Area,” but if you look closely, he did some very clever editing to make it a little more…LeBron.

He crossed out the S in the “Kings” logo in the top right corner of the screen, making it read “King.” LeBron, of course, goes by the nickname King James, so he really took the extra step to make that picture perfect.

On the social media scale, LeBron definitely deserves a 10 out of 10 for the post. It was not only clever, but extremely funny, and really took the social media world by storm.

I don’t know if LeBron cooked up this scheme a while ago, or it all happened organically in the moment when he was posting the picture (or if someone else at the Uninterrupted team did altogether), but whatever the decision, props to the King for winning social media this week.

Here's hoping he can start winning on the hardwood again soon, too.