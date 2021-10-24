The Lakers started the 2021-22 season as the heavy betting favorites to emerge out of the Western Conference. Though their rocky 0-2 start may give fans pause, head coach Frank Vogel and team leader LeBron James appeared confident that Los Angeles would right the ship soon. LA will get another chance tonight, against the 2-0 Memphis Grizzlies, at 6:30 p.m. PT.

Los Angeles will get a slight scheduling edge, having last played a game on Friday (115-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns), while Memphis just played in a chippy victory against the Clippers last night.

“We played two tough teams to guard that are connected with their systems,” Frank Vogel reflected following the two regular season defeat, to Phoenix and the Golden State Warriors. “We still have a strong belief of who we can be and the moves we can make. I think it’s going in the right direction, but frustration is not winning. These are some of the greatest players to ever play because of their competitive spirit, so it you don’t win there’s going to be frustration.”

James also did not win the debut season opener to kick off his previous two "Big Three" eras, either with All-Star shooting guard Dwayne Wade and All-Star big man Chris Bosh with the Miami Heat in 2010 or with All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving and All-Star power forward Kevin Love with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014. Now, with former All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook joining James and All-Star big man Anthony Davis this year, the Lakers are hoping that the tide can turn for them in much the same way it did for those prior James-led trios, both of whom made the Finals during each of their seasons together (four straight for James/Wade/Bosh, three straight for James/Irving/Love, plus a fourth consecutive appearance for James and Love sans Kyrie).

“I know the shortcomings that happen when you are trying to build something special,” James acknowledged. “As much as you want it, you’re going to get frustrated because you know what you are capable of, you know what the team can be capable of. It just takes time. You’ll know when that time is, and right now we have to continue to push."