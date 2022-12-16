Lakers News: Like Their Fathers Before Them, Sons Of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony Square Off On ESPN2

20 years ago as you'll no doubt recall, high school junior LeBron James and his St. Vincent-St. Mary team battled Oak Hill Academy senior Carmelo Anthony and his colleagues in an ESPN2 matchup on February 10th, 2002.

This past Monday, the former Los Angeles Lakers teammates reunited to watch their sons square off against each other in another ESPN2 broadcast. James's kids, 6'2" senior Bronny and 6'6" freshman Bryce, attend Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, while Anthony's son Kiyan is a 6'3" sophomore shooting guard at Christ The King Regional High School in Queens, NY.

Sierra Canyon won the meeting, 62-51, and Bronny offered up plenty of highlight reel-worthy plays, including this deja vu moment:

Anthony, 38, who spent the 2021-22 season as a reserve power forward for your Los Angeles Lakers, remains an unsigned free agent two games into the 2022-23 NBA season. Though James and Anthony were both 2003 lottery picks, only James continues to defy the normal athletic aging curve while playing at an All-Star level for L.A. this year, though he has taken a step back in the club's hierarchy as All-NBA center Anthony Davis has finally fully emerged as the team's new focal point on both sides of the ball.

LeBron's Lakers could probably still use Anthony's services. The team ranks dead last in three-point shooting rate (32%) and is tied with the Denver Nuggets for the 27th-most triple tries in the NBA (30.2 attempts).

Just last year, Anthony made 37.5% of his 5.8 long range tries for L.A. as one of the team's top catch-and-shoot options from deep. That success rate and volume would really help the Lakers, though Anthony had become something of a defensive sieve late in his career and perhaps doesn't fit with head coach Darvin Ham's preference for a fast-paced offensive attack.