Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Admits "No Worse Feeling" Than Losing So Many Games

Your Los Angeles Lakers have sure done a lot of losing in a hurry. After the team's defeat at the hands of the Sacramento Kings yesterday, L.A. fell to the second-lowest record of the 2022-23 season so far (above just the Houston Rockets), a miserable 2-10 start.

L.A. vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka's underwhelming roster construction around the team this summer has laid the groundwork for a potentially disastrous run, unless LeBron James and Anthony Davis somehow, miraculously, return to their 2019-20 All-NBA selves.

That said, two of Pelinka's new additions have actually been fairly impressive, albeit in outsized roles beyond what they would be asked to contribute on a playoff-caliber club. Wings Lonnie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr., both signed to veteran's minimum deals, have served as two of the Lakers' more reliable role players around the team's stars. Both players have been solid in scoring around the bucket, but have been fairly inconsistent connecting from deep.

For the year, Walker is averaging 15.7 points a game on .457/.314/.793 shooting, along with 2.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks a night, while starting in all 10 of his Lakers contests. Through 10 games (eight starts), Brown is averaging 9.5 points on .435/.317/1.000 shooting splits and pulling down 5.2 rebounds a night.

Brown had a fairly poor game against the Kings last night, scoring just two points on 1-of-6 shooting from the field. Walker had a far more efficient evening, nabbing 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the floor (including 2-of-4 shooting from deep).

Per Lakers Nation, Walker expressed his frustration with the team's seemingly unending defeats. "There's no worse feeling than losing, especially when you put a lot of work and effort into the game," Walker said. "We just got to continue and to stay the right course, understand this is a long season and just keep fighting. Keep going."

It's good that Walker is maintaining at least a publicly even-keeled attitude about all this.