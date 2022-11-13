Skip to main content

Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Admits "No Worse Feeling" Than Losing So Many Games

But is this just the beginning of the losses?

Your Los Angeles Lakers have sure done a lot of losing in a hurry. After the team's defeat at the hands of the Sacramento Kings yesterday, L.A. fell to the second-lowest record of the 2022-23 season so far (above just the Houston Rockets), a miserable 2-10 start.

L.A. vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka's underwhelming roster construction around the team this summer has laid the groundwork for a potentially disastrous run, unless LeBron James and Anthony Davis somehow, miraculously, return to their 2019-20 All-NBA selves.

That said, two of Pelinka's new additions have actually been fairly impressive, albeit in outsized roles beyond what they would be asked to contribute on a playoff-caliber club. Wings Lonnie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr., both signed to veteran's minimum deals, have served as two of the Lakers' more reliable role players around the team's stars. Both players have been solid in scoring around the bucket, but have been fairly inconsistent connecting from deep.

For the year, Walker is averaging 15.7 points a game on .457/.314/.793 shooting, along with 2.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks a night, while starting in all 10 of his Lakers contests. Through 10 games (eight starts), Brown is averaging 9.5 points on .435/.317/1.000 shooting splits and pulling down 5.2 rebounds a night.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brown had a fairly poor game against the Kings last night, scoring just two points on 1-of-6 shooting from the field. Walker had a far more efficient evening, nabbing 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the floor (including 2-of-4 shooting from deep).

Per Lakers Nation, Walker expressed his frustration with the team's seemingly unending defeats. "There's no worse feeling than losing, especially when you put a lot of work and effort into the game," Walker said. "We just got to continue and to stay the right course, understand this is a long season and just keep fighting. Keep going."

It's good that Walker is maintaining at least a publicly even-keeled attitude about all this.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings

wenyen gabriel de'aaron fox 11-11-22
News

Lakers News: Another Loss, Another Hilarious Night Of NBA Twitter Takes

By Alex Kirschenbaum
USATSI_19414404_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: L.A. Now Tied For Worst Start In History Of Team

By Ryan Menzie
dennis schroder 2021
News

Lakers News: Update On Thumbs Of Dennis Schröder, Thomas Bryant

By Alex Kirschenbaum
Deandre Jordan
News

Lakers: Why Is Ex-Laker Dwight Howard In Taiwan While Ex-Laker DeAndre Jordan Is Backing Up Nikola Jokic?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
lebron james jumper 10-4-22
News

Lakers: Should L.A. Retire LeBron James's Jersey Number?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
patrick beverley de'aaron fox anthony davis 11-11-22
News

Lakers News: Is L.A. Just An Awful Team?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
Kobe Bryant All Star Game
News

Lakers: Kobe Bryant Offered This Football Legend Advice

By Alex Kirschenbaum
USATSI_19395969_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Gets Real About Roster

By Ryan Menzie