Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Had This To Say About The Lakers' Home Arena

During your Los Angeles Lakers' second straight win yesterday, a 120-117 overtime success story against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Crypto.com Arena home crowd was thunderstruck by the performance of starting shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV, who's suddenly looking like a steal as a $6.5 million mid-level exception signing by Lakers team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka.

Walker galvanized the crowd both with his unnecessarily explosive (but welcome) rim-rattling dunks and his prolific three-point shooting. He played for 40:22 minutes and scored a Lakers-most 28 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field, including 5-of-9 shooting from three-point land.

Here's one of those triples for your viewing pleasure:

Attendant fans went bonkers with this breakaway dunk in the third quarter:

And that isn't even the Walker dunk that went viral last night. This is:

During an immediate postgame chat with Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet, Walker heaped praise on The Crypt's home crowd and general fanatical atmosphere:

"There ain't no energy like here," Walker said. "This is one of one. If you're not excited, inspired and motivated to play your best game here, then I don't know why you're playing basketball."

Walker was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs with the 18th pick out of Miami in 2018. Given the Spurs' decades of Hall of Fame studs, and the fact that San Antonio has no other major league sports team, AT&T Center fans are no slouches. For Walker to pay such earnest lip service to the L.A. faithful is a testament to their commitment.

Some players wilt under the bright lights of the Lakers' home floor when they first suit up in the purple and gold (but, ironically, Wilt did not). Others thrive under the pressure of one of the league's cornerstone franchise, feeding off the excitement of a sellout audience that knows its basketball. It's nice that Lonnie Walker appreciates how special The Crypt is. The feeling sure seems mutual right now.