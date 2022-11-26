Skip to main content

Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Discusses "Very Emotional" Return To Face Team That Drafted Him

Lonnie Walker IV shares what it means for him to be back in San Antonio

The Lakers are back at it tonight as they face the San Antonio Spurs on a back-to-back. They picked up the win last night off the backs of dynamic duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis; however, Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV had himself a day in his return to San Antonio. 

Walker IV had 18 points, two rebounds, two assists, and three steals and was a +18 on the floor last night. 

This was the 23-year-olds first game back in San Antonio, and he said he was full of emotion even after the game. 

“Very emotional. I’m still kind of emotional being back home, this is pretty much home for me. My mom still lives here, I’ve done alot for the community and the community has done a lot for myself so the bond between not only off the court with the city of San Antonio and within the organization; it’s all love still family.”

Lonnie was drafted by the Spurs in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft and spent four seasons in Texas. In his first four seasons, Walker IV averaged 9.4 PPG, 2.4 RPG, and 1.6 APG while shooting 41.4% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point line. 

The Miami alumni has been a great pickup for the Lakers. Lonnie signed a one-year $6.4 million contract with LA and has earned every penny of it. 

There are nights when Walker IV looks like the best player for the Lakers and has been the most consistent from game one till game 17 last night. 

Laker nation is happy to have you in purple and gold, Lonnie. 

