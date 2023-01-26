The LA swingman seems to be on the mend!

Injured Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard/small forward Lonnie Walker IV is in line to get some extra reps today. Brad Turner of The Los Angeles Times reports that LA is assigning Walker to join the team's NBAGL affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, in El Segundo this morning for a team practice.

Turner adds that the 24-year-old out of the University of Miami will rejoin Los Angeles after his practice with South Bay.

Per Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register, Walker and reserve LA guard Austin Reaves are set to be reassessed on Friday, ahead of the team's five-game road swing which kicks off this weekend.

Walker, as you'll recall, did almost play last night against his former team, the San Antonio Spurs, before ultimately being ruled out late. While Los Angeles certainly could have used his help on the wing, the team managed to nab a 113-104 win without him.

The 6'4" Walker, probably the team's third- or fourth-best player, has missed the Lakers' last 14 games with left knee tendinitis. When healthy, Walker had been enjoying his best overall NBA season this year, his first in the purple and gold. He's been averaging a career high 14.7 points, on career-best shooting splits of .455/.384/.875.