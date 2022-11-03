Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Knew His Three-Point Shooting Would Come Around

When your Los Angeles Lakers claimed their second consecutive win of the year Wednesday, there was no question who the club's most essential offensive contributor was: starting shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV, whose propulsive play and big-time scoring led the Lakers to a 120-117 overtime victory over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans.

Like many of his L.A. comrades, Walker had struggled to connect from deep heading into the game. He finally broke through last night, knocking down 5-of-9 trey attempts, which tied the combined three-point tally of all his teammates put together.

After the game, Walker spoke with Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet about his sparkling performance:

Here's the relevant portion from their conversation:

"After the games, two-a-days, I've been staying in the gym getting as many shots as I can. My jump shot's too beautiful not be making any threes honestly, so I'm going to continue to shoot with confidence... We're starting to get more and more comfortable as a team. Defensively we're doing phenomenal, and the offense is finally starting to transition [into efficient scoring]."

During a team-leading 40:22 minutes, Walker scored a team-leading 28 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the floor and 5-of-6 shooting from the free throw line. He also contributed three rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block. Within that 9-of-17 field goal rate, as we mentioned before, Walker went an excellent 5-of-9 (55.6%) from the three-point line.

Prior to last night's game, Walker was connecting on just 21.9% of his triples through L.A.'s first six contests. Thanks to his stellar shooting performance, that conversion percentage has leapt to 29.3% on 5.9 attempts. For his career, the 6'4" swingman out of Miami is a slightly sub-par 34.1% shooter on 3.7 tries. Should the 23-year-old manage to return to that rate (or, ideally, get a few notches above it), he would be a huge attribute for Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, given his significant uptick in output volume. If Walker is perceived as a threat from long range by rival defenses, he would help clear up driving lanes for L.A.'s best players.

With or without the outside shooting stroke, Walker has emerged as an essential piece on this talent-thin L.A. team. His energy on both ends of the court and his ability to make things happen on offense (he is the team's third-leading scorer at 16.1 points a night) have already endeared him to the Crypto.com Arena faithful.

Nicknaming someone "Sky Walker" when David Thompson still (sky) walks among us feels like heresy, but, like the film franchise from which that moniker hails, L.A.'s new young gun sure is a blast to behold.