Lakers: Lonnie Walker IV's Tasty Shot Portfolio Makes Him Key Three-Level Scorer

Giving one of the Lakers' more unheralded players his due flowers.

Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers eked out a victory against the visiting Washington Wizards with some clutch late-game shotmaking. LeBron James was of course the driver of the charge, and set up the final winning bucket (a dunk by a wide-open Thomas Bryant). He finished with 33 points on 13-of-24 shooting from the floor, nine rebounds and seven assists.

But the game's second-leading scorer for L.A., starting small forward Lonnie Walker IV, did not receive a ton of publicity despite his highly skilled output and frenetic play.

In 34:26 last night, the 6'4" swingman scored 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor (2-of-4 from deep) and 5-of-5 shooting from the charity stripe, plus three rebounds, one assist and one steal..

Across 26 games this season, the 24-year-old is averaging 15.4 points on .475/.388/.862 shooting splits, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.7 steals a night.

Following the contest, five-time Lakers champ Derek Fisher unpacked Walker's excellent and criminally unheralded night: