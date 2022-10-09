New Los Angeles Lakers addition Lonnie Walker IV suited up for L.A. to make his preseason debut on Thursday, during a 114-95 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Though the team did not exactly thrive, Walker sure looked like he had fully recovered from the ankle injury that had kept him unavailable through the team's first two preseason contests.

Through 22:31 minutes of game action, the fifth-year shooting guard showed some explosive aptitude on the defensive end of the floor. His scoring was somewhat inefficient. He notched 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field, along with five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal.

Postgame, he spoked with gathered media to discuss his first official game as a Laker.

Walker first addressed how he felt in his Lakers preseason debut, having recovered from a pesky ankle injury which he incurred "a couple days before, or a week or so" before the team's 2022 training camp opened. The injury had kept him shelved for L.A.'s first two games, against the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.

"I think I did okay. There's obviously a lot of room for improvement, as far as getting that condition back in, getting my rhythm with the team. I'm getting my legs up under me. I felt like I was running around with some Tims on, you know? I was just excited to be back, all in all. Just to put that purple-and-gold on my just, it's a different type of feeling."

The 6'4" swingman also discussed his new head coach, Darvin Ham, and Ham's approach to the game. Walker, not particularly known as a defender, noted that Ham specifically wanted him to step up on that end of the hardwood.

"Just bringing that energy defensively, guarding who I needed to guard, getting over those screens, weakside defense, being there, being alert, being able to talk. Personally I feel like I'm one of the more athletic players, on the team if not [also] in the league. Just being a hound, being annoying, being a gnat... Offensive flow's gonna come."

As a $6.5 million mid-level exception signing this summer, Walker should start out the season playing major minutes for his new team. What we saw on Thursday was promising, here's hoping he can keep it up on Sunday, against a Warriors team that will be without the head of the snake for its own defense, Draymond Green, who announced today that he will be stepping away from the team for a spell.