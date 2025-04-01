Luka Doncic Breaks Major Lakers Record in Just One Month
Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic has spent a considerable amount of time in Los Angeles, and his tenure has been nothing short of remarkable. Along the way, he has already cemented his place in the franchise's storied history.
Doncic etched his name into Lakers history, setting a new franchise record for the three-pointers made in a month. The superstar guard drained 64 threes throughout March, solidifying his place in the record books.
Despite the team’s struggles during that stretch, Doncic delivered an outstanding individual performance.
Over the month, he averaged 30.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game while knocking down 4.3 three-pointers per contest at a 40.5 percent clip from beyond the arc.
At just 26 years old, Doncic also became the youngest Laker to average over 30 points per game in a single month since Kobe Bryant accomplished the feat in 2003.
The Lakers have been through their ups and downs, and most of it has to do with their grueling schedule, which included tough matchups.
The Lakers are now over that hump, although the opponents will still be challenging.
Los Angeles will look to head into the playoffs on the right foot, and so will Doncic. While he didn't have the best of games on Monday against the Houston Rockets, Doncic is effective in other ways.
Still, his best abilities are his scoring and shooting abilities. Although he gets cold at times, his range and ability to get hot at a moment's notice are undeniable.
Doncic has been a true difference-maker, not just for the Lakers but for the entire league. His impact on the game is undeniable, as the Lakers have been part of numerous record-breaking broadcasts for the most-watched regular-season matchups.
His influence is evident in these numbers. Pairing an international superstar with one of the world's most iconic franchises naturally leads to this level of viewership and engagement.
As the season nears its conclusion, the Lakers' top priority remains clear—getting healthy and playing their best basketball as they prepare for the playoffs.
Doncic could be the difference between L.A. suffering an early playoff exit and making a deep playoff run.
