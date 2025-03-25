Luka Doncic Offers Brutal Honesty on Lakers’ Recent Rough Stretch
The Los Angeles Lakers have been on a roller coaster in the last couple of weeks. It doesn't seem like they can put together a lot of consistent basketball together.
After losing four straight, they won three straight. Now, they have lost three straight again. This seesaw that they are on is concerning as the playoffs are right around the corner.
The good news is that the Lakers have LeBron James back. James has returned from his groin strain, so he can play himself back into rhythm before the playoffs start.
Having James back is good, but it doesn't change the fact that the Lakers have been playing some bad basketball. Luka Doncic had some tough words about his team's effort in the last few games.
"I think we just got a little bit satisfied," Doncic said. "We can't afford that right now."
Doncic understands that the team can't rest on what they did when he was finally back and healthy with the team. They have to change their mentality before the final stretch of the season.
Injuries and inconsistent starting lineups have certainly hurt the ability of the Lakers to play consistent basketball. They need to be playing their best basketball right now, not their worst.
Now that James is back, the Lakers can start to get used to lineups that they are going to use during the playoffs. They are still in an important seeding fight as the season winds down, as well.
Los Angeles is now in a tie for fourth in the Western Conference standings with the Memphis Grizzlies. If they don't turn it around, they are in danger of slipping into the play-in.
The Lakers are just three games up on the eighth spot in the West. While they are way too talented to slip that far, they still might if they can't keep themselves healthy.
Doncic knows that it starts with him. He has to be healthy and effective at the end of the season so they can stay in the top six seeds.
