Luka Doncic Reveals LeBron James Called Him Right After Trade
In this story:
The newest Los Angeles Lakers superstar, Luka Dončić, reveals that LeBron James called him immediately after the stunning trade on Saturday night.
Dončić shared this with the media in his introductory press conference.
Lakers reporter Mike Trudell shared via X.
"He called me right away. He was in New York, so he called me right away. We didn't talk much, because he said 'I understand what you're feeling,' but it was really nice of him to call me right away and welcome me to LA."
James, who was just as shocked by the trade as anybody, warmly welcomed his newest teammate.
This story will be updated...
Published