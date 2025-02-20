Lakers' Luka Doncic Shockingly Ruled Out Ahead of Blazers Matchup
Five-time All-NBA First Team superstar Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic's tenure with the team is off to a shaky shooting start.
Across his three healthy games for the Lakers, Doncic is averaging 14.7 points on a rough shooting line of .356/.208/.583 (keep in mind, three games represents a tiny sample size), 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists across an average of 26.7 minutes per.
The 25-year-old was acquired in a stunning blockbuster three-team trade that saw the Lakers ditch 10-time All-Star center/power forward Anthony Davis, 3-and-D swingman Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round draft pick to the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas sent Doncic, big man Maxi Kleber, and former 2020 L.A. champ Markieff Morris. To make the deal work, the Lakers sent 2023 first-round draft pick Jalen Hood-Schifino and their rights to the L.A. Clippers' 2025 second-round draft selection to the Utah Jazz, while Dallas shipped out its own 2025 second.
Doncic has been grappling with a lingering left calf injury since a Christmas Day loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and it seems to have impacted at least his shooting rhythm. Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Los Angeles will hold Doncic out of its matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night, the second contest of a back-to-back slate of games following a 100-97 home loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.
Through 25 games for Los Angeles and Dallas this year, the 6-foot-6 pro is averaging 26.5 points on .454/.339/.753 shooting splits, 8.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists a night.
He has already shown flashes of being L.A.'s next immortal, however, specifically with regards to his monumental court vision.
Without Doncic available, head coach JJ Redick may opt to insert sixth man swingman Dorian Finney-Smith (a one-time teammate of Doncic's with the Mavericks) into his starting five, alongside incumbents Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James (who, it should be noted, is questionable himself) and Jaxson Hayes.
