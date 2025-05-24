All Lakers

Luke Walton Gets Brutally Honest on Lakers Coaching Tenure

Alex Kirschenbaum

Mar 15, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Luke Walton looks on during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Mar 15, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Luke Walton looks on during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

When he was announced as the Los Angeles Lakers' head coach, former two-time L.A. champion small forward Luke Walton was the toast of the town.

The beloved former role player had served, in a fill-in capacity, for an ailing Steve Kerr (stricken with back problems) during a 24-0 win streak to open the Golden State Warriors' 2015-16 title defense season.

More Los Angeles Lakers News: NBA Insider Reveals Where Lakers' LeBron James is Expected to End Career

He was even honored as a Coach of the Month for Golden State at the time. The Warriors got off to the second-best start in league history, 39-4, under Walton's tutelage before he ceded the main bench spot back to Kerr.

Although Golden State would go on to post a league-record 73-9 regular season finish, the Warriors would ultimately lose to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals, fumbling a 3-1 series lead.

More Los Angeles Lakers News: Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Sees Postseason Record Tied

The Lakers hired Walton away in 2016. He posted a 26-56 record that season, and never got better than 37-45 in 2018-19, even with LeBron James on the roster.

During a recent conversation with Jerry Ferrara (Turtle on "Entourage") on his "Throwbacks" podcast, Walton got honest about his shortcomings as a coach with the team.

“There’s a lot that I’ve learned on this journey," Walton said. "When I first got that Lakers job I had only been coaching for two years up there with Golden State and there’s just a lot of different things since then that I understand and different situations that I’ve been in. It’s like anything, even when you’re a player, hopefully continuing to grow and understand the game more and it’s the same with coaching. So yeah, to answer your question Matt, there’s a lot I’d do different and there’s a lot I’ve learned since then.”

Walton went on to serve two seasons and change in Sacramento as a head coach. He is now an assistant on the Detroit Pistons under J.B. Bickerstaff.

More Los Angeles Lakers News:

Lakers' LeBron James Confirms Knee Injury, Makes Major Announcement

Former Lakers Guard Compares Jalen Green To Kobe in Shocking Way

George Karl Takes Another Wild Shot at Lakers After Playoff Meltdown

Lonzo Ball Calls Out Lakers For Disrespecting Julius Randle

Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith Seemingly Hints at Free Agency Plans

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Basketball is Alex's favorite sport, he likes the way they dribble up and down the court.

Home/News