Lakers News: Magic Johnson Reacts to Passing of Joe Bryant, Kobe's Father
Joe Bryant, a former NBA player and the father of Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Fame legend Kobe Bryant, has died at age 69.
Known as 'Jellybean,' Joe had recently suffered a massive stroke, La Salle University head coach told The Philadelphia Inquirer. The official cause of his death has yet to be announced.
Lakers great and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has shared a statement and a couple of pictures following the news of Joe's passing.
"I'm devastated to hear about the loss of my friend Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, the father of Kobe Bryant. Joe was not only a talented basketball player; he was also a great coach," Johnson said. "A lot of people don't know that he coached the LA Sparks in 2005, 2006, and 2011! Joe was an exceptional human being with a radiant smile that had the power to brighten any room, and a great husband and father. Cookie and I are praying for his wife Pam, daughters Sharia and Shaya, and the rest of the Bryant family, friends, and all those who loved Joe."
During his NBA career, Joe played for the Philadelphia 76ers, San Diego Clippers, and Houston Rockets before going abroad to play Italian and French Professional Basketball.
The 76ers have also released a statement saying, "Joe 'Jellybean' Bryant was a local basketball icon, whose legacy on the court transcended his journey across Bartram High School, La Salle University, and his first four NBA seasons with the 76ers from 1975-79. Our condolences go out to the Bryant family."
He later became a coach, coaching at a variety of levels and leagues. He coached in the WNBA for the Los Angeles Sparks, for La Salle University, and also coached in Japan and Thailand.
