Magic Johnson Throws Support Behind NBA, WNBA, MLB And MLS After Boycotts

Melissa Rohlin

Magic Johnson, a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers in the 1980s, tweeted his support of athletes taking a stand against the shooting of Jacob Blake by boycotting games Wednesday. 

"I fully support the actions of NBA, WNBA, MLB, and MLS players and leagues to cancel the games in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black American, at the hands of those who pledge to protect and serve ALL Americans," Johnson tweeted Thursday. 

"I’m proud of them for using their platform to draw attention to this important issue. We are tired of having to constantly watch videos of our fellow black Americans getting shot and we demand justice!" Johnson added. 

Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot in the back by police officers seven times Sunday as he opened the driver's side door of a parked SUV in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

After the Milwaukee Bucks decided to stay in their locker room for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, all three NBA games that day were postponed. 

The WNBA and MLS canceled all games Wednesday. And three MLB games were also called off; Brewers-Reds, Mariners-Padres and Dodgers-Giants. 

NBA players met Wednesday evening and again Thursday morning, eventually deciding to continue with the playoffs.

The NBA also postponed Thursday's games.  

“NBA playoff games for today will not be played as scheduled," NBA Executive Vice President Mike Bass said in a statement Thursday. "We are hopeful to resume games either Friday or Saturday. 

"There is a video conference call meeting scheduled later this afternoon between a group of NBA players and team governors representing the 13 teams in Orlando, along with representatives from the National Basketball Players Association and the league office and NBA Labor Relations Committee Chairman Michael Jordan, to discuss next steps.” 

