Lakers News: Magic Johnson Reacts to Celtics Winning 18th Championship
Los Angeles Lakers champion and legend Magic Johnson, a man who never shies away from sharing his thoughts, voiced his reaction on Twitter/X when the Boston Celtics won their 18th championship on Monday.
Johnson took to social media and spoke out strongly about the Celtics surpassing the Lakers for the most championships in the association.
Johnson helped lead the Lakers to five league championships in the 1980s and was the leadman for the ShowTime Lakers. Johnson beat Boston twice for the NBA title in 1985 and 1987.
The Celtics now have one more championship than the Lakers, their 18 to L.A.'s 17. It is Boston's first champions since 2008 and their second since 1986. The Lakers, on the other hand, have won six championships since 2000.
This now puts the Lakers in a spot where they need to match Boston once again. The Lakers did it in 2020, and now they will need to do it again and surpass them soon. Now, that seems like a daunting task as the Lakers front office has been suspect at best and has made head-scratching decisions lately. As for Boston, their front office is one of the best in the league, led by Brad Stevens.
Since 1982, the Lakers have been able to answer back and win their own championship after Boston has won one. However, all signs point to that being a daunting task as we approach the 2024-25 season. The Lakers hope to have LeBron James and Anthony Davis on their side, but will that be enough? We shall find out.
