Lakers: "Mamba Mentality" Ethos Overused In NBA, Per Warriors GM

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers recently spoke with former longtime NBA players Stephen Jackson and ex-Laker Matt Barnes about a variety of topics, and fascinatingly, the big quote that's been making the rounds hasn't been about the his four championships as the lead decision maker in the Warriors' front office at all.

Instead, the UCLA alum took issue with the "Mamba Mentality" so many current NBA players claim to have, in tribute to the infamous work ethic of five-time Lakers champion Kobe Bryant, who famously nicknamed himself "The Black Mamba" and even went so far as to release a book, "The Mamba Mentality: How I Play", detailing his life and career.

Here's the pertinent line:

“When people use the Mamba Mentality, you guys don’t do that. You’re not him. Nobody should be allowed to say that. I’m sorry. There is nobody [in the NBA] like him. When people say that, it bothers me and I’m like, I don’t pretend like I do that, but I’m like, you don’t get to say that. That’s not a throwaway line… I’m sorry, but that went with him. Come up with something else.”

"Not many guys want to take your will... A lot of guys want to beat you. Not many guys want to take your will and make it, so you know never to try that again. “‘Like, how dare you try to beat me? How dare you think you’re going to come out here and beat me?’ but nobody lives like, that’s what I’m saying. That is not normal.”

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is so obsessed with Bryant that his signature shoe line has released several "Mamba Mentality" sneakers. Of course, Irving frequently finds ways to not play, which is something Bryant never explored during his 20-season Hall of Fame career, which included 18 All-Star game appearances.