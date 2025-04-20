Massive Mistake From Lakers' JJ Redick Led to Career Night For Timberwolves Jaden McDaniels
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a brutal loss in front of their home crowd in Game 1 of the first round. The Timberwolves ran them out of their gym by the final score of 117-95.
Lack of execution, defense, and many other factors led to L.A.'s poor play. The Timberwolves took advantage of it and then some, leading to the blowout. Minnesota was on a tear, but as many would not expect, it was not due to the stellar play of Anthony Edwards, their best player. Instead, it was due to the supporting cast who did their part and then some by having a career night.
One of the Timberwolves who took advantage of the open looks was forward Jaden McDaniels.
After the game, McDaniels spoke on why he was so successful on Saturday night.
“If [Jaxson Hayes] isn’t out there, I’m basically the tallest person out there. I don’t think no one call really rim protect me because Jaxson Hayes wasn’t on the court.”
The 6-foot-9 McDaniels led the game in rebounding with nine. Overall, he was stellar for his team and hell for the Lakers. He finished the game with 25 points on an outstanding 11-of-13 shooting from the field, two assists, one steal, and was a +27 on the floor, the highest of the game.
The Lakers had zero answers for McDaniels and the Timberwolves' shooting. Overall, Minnesota shot 51.2 percent from the field and 50 percent from three. The Timberwolves only took ten trips to the free-throw line compared to the Lakers' 16. However, their hot shooting and lockdown defense led them to the victory.
The Lakers are now down 0-1 in the series, and they'll look to turn the page for a much better game in Game 2.
L.A. will have a lot to work on and plenty of time to do so, as their next game is on Tuesday. The Lakers' defensive strategy didn't work this game. If, in some way, the Timberwolves' supporting cast can dominate, as they did in Game 1 for three more games, then kudos to them.
Tip-off for Game 2 is at 7 p.m. PT.
