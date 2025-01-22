Massive Trade Idea Has Lakers Adding $114 Million All-Star
The Los Angeles Lakers were very much in control in Tuesday night's home game against the Washington Wizards.
After handedly beating the six-win Wizards 111-88, L.A. moves to 23-18, which is good for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.
Despite being in Atlanta the night prior to cheer on the Ohio State Buckeyes football team on their way to a ninth National Championship, LeBron James had another triple-double to add to his illustrious career.
His 21 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds were good for the 40-year-old's 121st triple-double. With his ninth triple-double of the season, and first since his birthday, James becomes the second player in NBA history to record a triple-double after turning 40.
Anthony Davis led the way in scoring with 29 points and stuffed the stat sheet with 16 rebounds, five assists, and four dominant blocks. Dorian Finney-Smith was a spark plug off the bench contributing 16 points in 22 minutes of play.
Los Angeles looked good against the team with the worst record in the NBA. Although there was a lot to be happy about, changes still need to be made.
While it was a nice win, it is clear that the Lakers are in need of a roster upgrade.
This trade idea would add another star to L.A. and potentially be the roster that gets the Lakers over the hump and into the conversation of a legitimate contender.
Lakers receive: Dejounte Murray
Pelicans receive: Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht, and 2029 first round pick
Murray is playing for a selling 12-win Pelicans team, but with his talent at just 28 years old, he could not just be a key contributor for this playoff run but potentially longer term with the Lakers.
Murray is averaging 17.2 points, a team-high 7.7 assists and 6.6 rebounds in his first season as a Pelican. This would be a massive upgrade at the guard position for L.A.
Losing Hachimura is something Lakers fans would hate to see, but the 28-year-old is having a down year, averaging 12.2 points on 49.1 percent shooting. Perhaps the opportunity with a non-contending New Orleans team will be a good change of pace for the wing.
Gabe Vincent has never really panned out to what Lakers fans asked of him due to injury and not matching the same stats from his 2022-23 Miami Heat playoff run. In his 48 games as a Laker over the past two seasons, he is averaging 4.3 points per game on 37 percent field goal shooting.
Knecht, as well as the 2029 first-round pick, would be tough to part ways with since there is no telling what their respective potential will end up being. The rookie is averaging 9.1 points per game on 45 percent shooting this season.
More Lakers: Lakers Star Jarred Vanderbilt Medically Cleared to Play, Season Debut Revealed
Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis Growing 'Concerned' of LA's Trade Efforts Ahead of Deadline
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Lakers On SI.