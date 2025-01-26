Massive Trade Idea Has Lakers Move Anthony Davis For Incredible Haul
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a solid season thus far, although they have had their fair share of their ups and downs.
Regardless, the Lakers have a good thing going as they sit as the fifth seed in the gauntlet that is the Western Conference.
The Lakers are in the thick of things; however, it is clear that they must make a trade or two to bolster their title chances.
However, even if they were to happen, and every report thus far has shown that the Lakers are unwilling to do that to bolster their roster.
Even if the Lakers make a massive trade, the odds are not in their favor to get over the top, which is why Doug McKain of The Big Lead suggests they should move on to the next chapter and blow it all up.
The Lakers are led by their superstar, Anthony Davis and LeBron James. While they still have plenty of gas left in the tank, the rest of their roster is not up to par.
It may be time for the Lakers to shake things up and move on for their star duo, and McKain believes it is time to do just that.
McKain believes the Lakers should part ways with Davis and send him to Oklahoma City for a few of the many first-round picks they have at their disposal.
"Potentially move Anthony Davis. I look at a team like the Oklahoma City Thunder, that have about 10,000 picks. And a Thunder team that is ready to win a title but they are missing that veteran. What is the Thunder called you and offered you a bunch of picks? Would you take it if you were the Lakers? If you're really serious about a rebuild."
This would take the Lakers into an immediate rebuild.
This hypothetical trade using Spotrac has the Lakers parting ways with Davis in this three-team deal.
Thunder receive: Anthony Davis and a 2025 second-round pick from Detroit
Lakers receive: Isaiah Joe, Carson Wallace, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams, 2025 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick, and 2026 second-round pick.
Pistons receive: Aaron Wiggins and Cam Reddish
This trade would certainly pivot the Lakers toward a rebuild. Nonetheless, they do get four solid and more important young players in return. They also get three picks, including two first-round picks.
One of those first-round picks is from the Clippers, and the other is from the Thunder.
The Thunder have a multitude of picks at their disposal and are in a win-now mode. This would be the ultimate win-now move for the Thunder, keeping them in title contention.
Davis wants to win, and this trade idea to the Thunder provides him with just that.
