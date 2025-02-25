Max Christie Gets Brutally Honest About Any Bad Blood With Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were part of the most shocking trade in NBA history right before the trade deadline. They were able to acquire him for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a first-round pick.
Doncic has been playing himself back into shape after missing over a month with a calf injury. He just broke out with a 32-point outburst against the Nuggets.
Meanwhile, Davis got hurt in his first game with the Mavericks and could miss up to a month. Christie has been the only positive about this trade for Dallas.
Christie has proven to be a good asset for Dallas. He's already played in eight games for them and has significantly increased his output since heading to Dallas.
Christie recently talked to the media in-depth for the first time about the trade. It's the first time in his NBA career that he has been traded.
When asked about whether or not he has any bad blood with the Lakers he had a very interesting response.
"I’m not going in there with any bad blood or any intention of trying to drop 40 on them," Christie said. "I’m just going in there to try to win the game, play my game, and let the game come to me. I’m not going to go out there and force 25 shots. That’s not what this game is about. That’s not what I’m about.”
Christie understands that he is a role player. His role doesn't call for him to try to force as many shots as possible against the Lakers on Tuesday night in his first game against his former team.
If the Mavericks want to have any hope of beating the Lakers and keeping their playoff spot for the next few weeks, Christie has to be a really good player. They are counting on him more than they thought they would at this point.
The Lakers are happy with the trade and the return they got for him. Now, they have to keep making a run without him,
In the eight games he's played with Dallas, Christie is averaging 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.
