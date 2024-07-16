Lakers News: Mayor Makes Intriguing Point About Bronny James Nepotism Accusations
Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Bronny James, selected with the No. 55 pick out of USC in last month's 2024 NBA Draft, has been the subject of heavy criticism amidst accusations from pundits that he was drafted because of who his father is — to be fair, when your dad is a 20-time All-NBA superstar who remains one of the best 25 or so players in the league, and you were at least a four-star high school recruit coming out of Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, it would behoove L.A. to make sure it drafts you.
Baltimore city mayor Brandon Scott spoke with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson on the latter's "Scoop B Radio" podcast about Bronny James' situation.
When asked about calls accusing the Lakers of placating their most powerful player by taking a flier on his son, Scott made a salient point: Bronny James is certainly not the only key Los Angeles figure to benefit from a powerful family.
"Jerry Jones and his whole family are the owners and the presidents and the vice presidents of the Dallas Cowboys and nobody says anything. We all love Jeannie Buss but, remember her dad owned the Lakers, right? We gotta stop," Scott said. "That man did what ANY father would do for their son. Listen. We know what he’s gotta do -- we’re talking about the 55th pick in the draft, right? We ain’t talking about a first round pick for crying out loud. Let that man and his son do what they do and it’s going to put people in the seats for the Lakers. "
