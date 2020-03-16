Mychal Thompson Suggests Banana Leaves During Toilet Paper Shortage

Former Laker Mychal Thompson has a creative solution for the current toilet paper shortage.

Thompson, a two-time NBA champion with the Lakers in 1987 and 1988, said there's a natural substitute if there's no toilet paper at grocery stores because people are panic buying during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thompson was born in Nassau, Bahamas, and moved to Miami as a teenager. He played for the Lakers from 1986-1991 and is currently the team's radio color commentator.

After the NBA suspended the season Wednesday following Rudy Gobert testing positive for COVID-19, players and fans have had to adjust to life without sports.

It's been tougher on some people.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti ordered closures of bars, gyms, theaters and in-person dining to help slow the spread of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Center for Disease Control recommended that events with 50 or more people are canceled for the next eight weeks throughout the United States.

People are going to be spending a lot of time at home during this anxiety-provoking time.

Thompson, however, definitely has a plan.

And a great sense of humor.