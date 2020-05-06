AllLakers
Natalia Bryant Calls Her Mother Vanessa The 'Strongest Person I know'

Melissa Rohlin

Natalia Bryant, 17, praised her mother's strength on her birthday on Tuesday. 

"You are the strongest person I know and I am so grateful to have you as my mom!" Natalia wrote in a letter that was posted on Instagram. "I will always be the Ethel to your Lucy!"

Less than a month after Vanessa's husband Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, Vanessa spoke in front of nearly 20,000 people at their public memorial at Staples Center. 

She choked back tears, talking about the deep love she shared with Kobe, whom she met when she was 17 and he was 21, and the joy and laughter that Gianna brought her. 

"They were so easy to love," Vanessa said. "Everybody naturally gravitated towards them. They were funny, happy, silly, and they loved life. They were so full of joy and adventure. God knew they couldn't be on this Earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together. Babe, you take care of our Gigi. I got Nati, BiBi and KoKo, and we're still the best team."

Over the last 2 1/2 weeks, Vanessa celebrated what would've been her 19th wedding anniversary with Kobe and Gianna's 14th birthday. 

Then on Tuesday, she had her first birthday without her husband and one of her four daughters. 

She made sure she had something special to anticipate.  

Vanessa recently found a letter that Kobe had written her that was addressed: "To The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi." She waited until Tuesday to open it so she could have one final gift from her husband. 

"It gave me something to look forward to today.❤️" Vanessa wrote on Instagram. "The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover. Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#MyBirthdayWish."

