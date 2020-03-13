AllLakers
Top Stories
News

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Writes Letter To Fans

Melissa Rohlin

NBA commissioner Adam Silver penned a letter to fans Thursday in which he says that the league's suspension will last at least 30 days. 

The NBA suspended the season Wednesday after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 before tip-off between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder. 

Below is Silver's letter, in full. 

"Dear NBA Fans,

"As you know, we have temporarily suspended our season in response to the coronavirus pandemic. We made this decision to safeguard the health and well-being of fans, players, everyone connected to our game and the general public. This hiatus will last at least 30 days. and we intend to resume the season, if and when it becomes safe for all concerned.

"In the meantime, we will continue to coordinate with infectious disease and public health experts along with government officials to determine safe protocols for resuming our games. As we develop the appropriate course for future NBA games and events, we will keep you informed of any changes as soon as they happen. Tickets already purchased for a postponed game will be honored when the game is rescheduled. If games are not played or played in an empty arena, teams will work with fans on a credit for a future game or a refund.

"We encourage you to visit NBA.com for the latest news, updates and interactive features to stay connected to the game. You will also find guidelines on how to keep yourself and your family safe and healthy.

"This remains a complicated and rapidly evolving situation that reminds us that we are all part of a broader society with a responsibility to look out for one another. That is what the NBA will continue to do, and we are grateful for your understanding and for being the best fans in sports.

Sincerely,

Adam Silver

NBA Commissioner" 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Danny Green Says 'NBA Is Making Right Call' In Suspending Season

In a video posted to Twitter, Green said, "The NBA is making the right call and hopefully we get it back up and running in the right direction soon."

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Says Suspension Will Last At Least 30 Days

The NBA season was suspended Wednesday to help contain the spread of COVID-19

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Will Not Practice Thursday Following NBA Suspending The Season

The NBA suspended the season Wednesday following Utah's Rudy Gobert testing positive for COVID-19

Melissa Rohlin

The NBA Has Suspended The Season Because Of Novel Coronavirus

The NBA announced Wednesday that the season will be suspended after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis Imagines How It Would Feel To Play Without Fans

After the Warriors announced Thursday's and Saturday's games will be played without fans in attendance, the Lakers know they might be doing the same thing soon

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Comments on Bronny Reaching State Final

Sierra Canyon advances to the state championship game with a last-second win, making LeBron James a proud father

Jill Painter Lopez

Anthony Davis Misses Buzzer-Beating Three As Lakers Fall To Nets

The Lakers lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, 104-102, snapping a four-game winning streak

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Can Reach 50 Wins For First Time Since 2011 With Win Over Nets

It’s been nine years since the Lakers last won 50 games, but the franchise could reach that mark again Tuesday against Brooklyn

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Changes Tune On Playing Without Fans Because Of Coronavirus

When James said Friday that he wouldn't play in a game without fans, he wasn't aware that the NBA was actually discussing that possibility

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Named Western Conference Player Of The Week

James led the Lakers to wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and the Clippers over the weekend

Melissa Rohlin