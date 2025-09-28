NBA Hall of Famer Takes Massive Shot at Lakers' Luka Doncic
An NBA Hall of Famer has taken umbrage with five-time All-NBA First Team Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic.
Former seven-time All-NBA Chicago Bulls small forward Scottie Pippen recently spoke with Marca's Jorge Quiroga about a variety of topics, including his projected ceiling for Doncic's playoff future.
"Basketball in the late 1980s and early 1990s was as physical as it got," Pippen said. "It's not the same today; the hard fouls they used to be aren't allowed anymore. Teams played with a different mentality."
Doncic's game, of course, is predicated on beautiful offense. The 6-foot-6 superstar, during a "down" season in 2024-25 while he was grappling with a lingering calf injury between his Dallas Mavericks and Lakers tenures, averaged "only" 28.2 points on .450/.368/.782 shooting splits, 8.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.8 steals a night. Would he have been able to survive the brutal defense of Pippen's champion Bulls squads or the Isiah Thomas-era Detroit Pistons?
"Over the last 15 or 20 years, offense has been promoted more. They changed the rules to increase scoring," Pippen said of the league's modified hand-check rules. "But it's been good for the game. Big players now shoot three-pointers. There are no longer pure centers. The game is positionless now; it's more open, more shot-based."
When talk turned to Doncic, Pippen expressed skepticism about the 26-year-old Lakers star's future championship upside.
"I don't know," Pippen said. "His style of play got him to the Finals. But I'm not sure if that style will get him there again. It was a unique feat, but when they got to the Finals, they didn't have much."
Doncic brought his then-Dallas Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals, where they got lambasted by the deeper, more defense-first Boston Celtics in five quick games. Pippen's more well-rounded Bulls won six titles in eight seasons.
'Basketball is a Team Sport'
"As I've said, basketball is a team sport," Pippen noted. "One player alone doesn't make you win. You need soldiers, warriors, players who will sacrifice. No matter who you have, you need a team."
Of course, the second-best player on this Lakers squad is 21-time All-NBA superstar combo forward LeBron James. LA has brought in free agents Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart, and Jake LaRavia to shore up the depth of a club that 50 games.
