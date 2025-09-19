NBA Insider Says Lakers' Major Addition Could Be 'Short Term Circus Fire'
It's no secret the Los Angeles Lakers needed to upgrade their center spot in the offseason.
The team was bullied in the Round 1 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The lack of size up front coupled with virtually no rim protection led to a disastrous result.
The team decided to kick the tires on the skilled yet volatile 27-year-old center Deandre Ayton. The former No. 1 overall pick has bounced around a few places, and now is set to join his third team.
While Ayton appears to be in a very good situation to succeed, there are some who appear to be a bit skeptical as to the fit with the center in Los Angeles. ESPN journalist Tim MacMahon has been a fixture covering basketball for years. He recently appeared on television and spoke directly about Ayton and his possible future with the Lakers.
Not mincing words, there appears to be two ends of the spectrum according to MacMahon.
"Deandre Ayton...he needs to turn a corner in the maturity realm. There's a lot of flaws there. [The Lakers] were starting Jaxson Hayes at center last year," MacMahon said. "[Ayton] is a drastic upgrade. I've said that Deandre Ayton will either be a longterm piece, or a short term circus fire."
"I don't think there's a whole lot of in-between," MacMahon said. "The guy's talented, there's no question about his talent. Is he going to do all of the things he needs to do to help the Lakers win? If he does, I can see him being Luka [Doncic's] — not his co-star — but his starting center for years to come."
As MacMahon mentioned, there have been some reported allegations of Ayton being disengaged and a bit immature. At the same time, some context should be placed. Outside of the one year in which the Suns went to the NBA Finals, the Phoenix situation was always a bit strange.
In Portland, he was with a ragtag bunch featuring very young players and some aging veterans. To put things into perspective even further, he's never played alongside Luka Doncic nor LeBron James.
Through that lens, it's nearly impossible to believe Ayton will have a poor season alongside two of the best facilitators in the history of basketball.
Ayton will be the fourth option on offense, something he's likely never enjoyed at any point in his NBA career. When facing single coverage, Ayton is more than capable in being a real difference-maker for the Lakers up front.
