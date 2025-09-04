NBA Insider Sends Message Regarding Lakers' 2020 NBA Title
The Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA championship when it was in the NBA bubble. It was the most unique championship in NBA history because of the fact that the season was paused for a few months.
That pause is one of the reasons why the Lakers were able to win the championship, because it allowed a veteran team to get three months of rest before the toughest part of the season.
Fans from other fan bases like to say that the title didn't count because of that massive pause. One NBA insider disagrees vehemently.
Zach Lowe wants the Lakers to get more credit for the 2020 title
NBA insider Zach Lowe wants everyone to give the Lakers more credit for winning that championship. While speaking on his podcast, The Zach Lowe Show, he outlined why the Lakers deserve more credit.
“If any other team and any other superstar had won that title, there would be none of this crap. Every team went there under the same circumstances, every team, same challenges, same circumstances, same hotels, same travel circumstances. One team won. And yet we continue to hear this… I think it’s totally legit. It’s different. That kind of makes it cool to me. It’s a real title. Stop disparaging it, everybody, it’s a real title.”
Lowe is right that every team had to deal with the same challenges of the bubble, but the rest certainly helped the Lakers the most of any team that had a realistic shot to win the championship.
The Lakers' championship still helps LeBron James' legacy
Los Angeles won the championship, and that title helps LeBron James' legacy. He got his fourth championship, which allowed him to win a title with three different teams.
The Lakers don't care what the perception of that championship is. They were able to win a title, and they all got championship rings for it, so that's all they truly care about.
Hopefully, there will not be another global pandemic that forces everyone to stay inside and another bubble to occur. This will be a one-off, and a team had to win that championship. The Lakers just took advantage of their circumstances.
