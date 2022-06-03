NBA News: Dodgers Co-Owner and Phil Knight Submit Massive Bid to Buy the Blazers

American professional sports franchises don't come up for sale too often. There's scores of incredibly wealthy people in the United States, but there's only 30 that can say they own a NBA franchise. On Thursday, Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky, and Nike founder Phil Knight, submitted a bid to purchase a team that isn't even officially for sale - the Portland Trail Blazers.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN the first to report that Smolinisky and Knight's bid to buy the Blazers was upwards of $2B.

The Blazers are currently owned by the Paul Allen Trust. The Trust responded to the bid going public with a brief statement (quotes via Woj):

"An offer was made by Phil Knight. The team remains not for sale."

Woj also reported that both Knight and Smolinisky have had conversations with league officials about a possible bid.