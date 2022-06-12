NBA News: Insider Labels League Expansion as 'Not Imminent'

During this past week, LeBron James continues to make headlines, but this time for one of his interests, especially now that he is officially a billionaire.

On an episode of the series called "The Shop," James made remakes about how he would like to own an NBA team one day.

"I wanna own a team. Yeah, I wanna buy a team, for sure... I want a team in Vegas."

Now, this is much easier said than done, and even though it does not seem like James is in a rush to own a team, expanding the league is not likely. Marc Stein from "The Stein Line," confirms this even more by stating that owners would most likely not look to add another team soon.

"NBA owners — brace yourselves — like money. So you can safely expect them to delay any serious thoughts about expansion until the league has negotiated a new television contract that figures to be worth at least twice as much as the most recent nine-year, $24 billion deal which expires after the 2024-25 season."

Although, with the Raiders coming to the area, it appears that there is success in bringing a professional team to Las Vegas. However, there are a lot of deals that need to be made before the league expands in any way.

With that said, it is not impossible for LeBron James to one day to own his own NBA team in Las Vegas, but there is still a lot standing in the way.