Skip to main content
NBA News: Insider Labels League Expansion as 'Not Imminent'

NBA News: Insider Labels League Expansion as 'Not Imminent'

The NBA will most likely not expand even if LeBron James himself wants it.

The NBA will most likely not expand even if LeBron James himself wants it.

During this past week, LeBron James continues to make headlines, but this time for one of his interests, especially now that he is officially a billionaire. 

On an episode of the series called "The Shop," James made remakes about how he would like to own an NBA team one day. 

"I wanna own a team. Yeah, I wanna buy a team, for sure... I want a team in Vegas." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Now, this is much easier said than done, and even though it does not seem like James is in a rush to own a team, expanding the league is not likely. Marc Stein from "The Stein Line," confirms this even more by stating that owners would most likely not look to add another team soon. 

"NBA owners — brace yourselves — like money. So you can safely expect them to delay any serious thoughts about expansion until the league has negotiated a new television contract that figures to be worth at least twice as much as the most recent nine-year, $24 billion deal which expires after the 2024-25 season."

Although, with the Raiders coming to the area, it appears that there is success in bringing a professional team to Las Vegas. However, there are a lot of deals that need to be made before the league expands in any way. 

With that said, it is not impossible for LeBron James to one day to own his own NBA team in Las Vegas, but there is still a lot standing in the way. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_8950180
News

Lakers: NBA Hall-of-Famer Doesn't Believe Steph Curry Belongs in Kobe Class

By Brenna White1 hour ago
USATSI_18512338_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Fan at NBA Finals Game in Boston Sets Internet Ablaze

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
USATSI_14774044_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Shaq's Son Plans to Workout for LA Prior to the NBA Draft

By Brenna White3 hours ago
USATSI_18042298_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Refusing to 'Force' a Russell Westbrook Trade

By Brenna White5 hours ago
USATSI_18062406_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Lakers: Malik Monk Posts Cryptic Message About His Free Agency

By Eric Eulau6 hours ago
USATSI_15452777_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Steph Curry Joins LeBron James in NBA Finals Record Books

By Eric Eulau7 hours ago
reaves westbrook bradley 11-8 - usa today
News

Lakers Expected to Be a Preferred Choice for Undrafted Free Agents This Summer

By Brenna White9 hours ago
USATSI_18475615_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Watch Darvin Ham Promise LA Fans Three Things For Next Season

By Eric Eulau23 hours ago