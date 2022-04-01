NBA News: League Communicates '22-'23 Salary Cap & Luxury Tax Levels to Teams

The best teams in the NBA know how to use each and every dollar wisely when it comes to building a winning roster. Successfully maneuvering both the salary cap and the luxury tax thresholds is key to any franchise's success. On Thursday, NBA teams learned the new rules of engagement for next season.

According to The Athletic's Sham Charania, the NBA let teams know what the new salary cap and luxury tax will be.

According to Spotrac.com, the salary cap for this season was $112.4M with the luxury tax level set at $136.6M. The site projects that the Lakers, who spent $156.6M this year in player salaries, already have about $148.9M on the books for next year.

Meaning, the new adjusts ceilings aren't going to give the Lakers a get out of a jail free card for next season.