NBA News: Memo proposes extreme protocols for unvaccinated players

The league's health and safety protocols memo was released today. The rules are not final as they are subject to the ongoing discussion between the league and the players association. However, the guidelines make clear a big distinction between the protocols for vaccinated and unvaccinated players, per the memo obtained by ESPN.

Unvaccinated players will have lockers further away from their vaccinated teammates. They'll have meals in different sections, fly in different sections of the plane, and their respective team buses.

Per the memo, vaccinated players will only be tested when exhibiting symptoms or otherwise exposed to anyone who it is confirmed has COVID-19. Unvaccinated players will be tested on game days and practice days, possibly even twice a day.

For team meals and meetings, the vaccinated players are to sit separately from unvaccinated players at all times.

Considering that all referees (per the referee union) are required to be vaccinated, all coaches, game night staff, and any team staff within 15 feet of players as well--it stands to reason that allowing any players to be unvaccinated is a special allowance agreed to between the league and the players union. This appears to be quite the hassle to make this all work within medical safety, when just having all the players vaccinated would save a lot of this effort.