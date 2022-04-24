NBA News: NFL Trying to Steal Christmas from NBA

For years, the NBA has used Christmas Day to schedule a full slate of high profile matchups. The league schedules it's biggest stars in big matchups to make it an exciting showcase for hoop heads. For fans, it's one of the biggest NBA days of the year. Some fans even joke that it's the unofficial start of the NBA season. It's arguably the most significant day of the regular season.

On Saturday, the biggest professional sports league in America delivered the NBA a nice lump of coal.

According to Adam Schefter and ESPN, the NFL will play three games on Christmas Day for the first time ever.

CBS and Fox will each broadcast an afternoon game with NBC showing the prime-time contest. It's the third straight year the league has played on Christmas, but the NFL is upping the ante to try to steal NBA viewers.