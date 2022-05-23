Skip to main content
NBA News: Woman Files for Legal Protection from Rajon Rondo

According to a recent report from The Athletic, a woman has filed for emergency protection from former Lakers guard Rajon Rondo.

The NBA is in the process of gathering information about a Rajon Rondo's former partner filing for an emergency protective order against former Lakers guard Rajon Rondo according to The Athletic.

ESPN had additional information that was disclosed in the legal filing, included Rondo allegedly brandishing a gun and threatening the woman. 

"The woman alleges that Rondo said to her "you're dead" before leaving the house, only to return shortly thereafter, this time with a gun and demanding to see one of the children. The woman said she grew scared of the situation, so she brought the child downstairs, and Rondo pulled the child outside, allegedly while still holding the gun, while he yelled at him. He then demanded to see the other child, too, and she also came outside, as Rondo yelled at both of them for being afraid of him, the woman alleged."

According to TMZ Sports, the protective order was signed by a judge and Rondo must stay 500 feet away from the woman and their children.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass released a brief statement regarding Rondo.

“We are aware of the report and are in the process of gathering more information."

At the moment, Rondo has not been named as a suspect in any criminal report. Rondo was a member of the Lakers 2020 championship team, but signed with the Atlanta Hawks that offseason. He was traded to the Clippers at the deadline and after the season, signed a one-year deal with the Lakers.

Rondo was traded by the Lakers to the Cavaliers this past January. 

