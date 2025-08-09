New Lakers Guard Marcus Smart Almost Signed with Major Rival
NBA Insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line revealed that newly acquired Los Angeles Lakers point guard Marcus Smart nearly signed with the Phoenix Suns over the Lakers this offseason.
"The Suns, though, opted instead [of Chris Paul] to pursue Marcus Smart, who chose to sign with the Lakers over Phoenix, before making two financially favorable additions last week by claiming Jordan Goodwin off waivers and signing Jared Butler to a non-guaranteed contract," wrote Stein.
Smart spent 2024-25 with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Washington Wizards, landing in the Nation's Capital through a three-team trade in the middle of the season. The Wizards bought out Smart's contract on July 20, and he signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Lakers.
After signing, the guard revealed why he chose the Lakers over his other suitors.
“Two of the best to do it in this game, two greats with the greatest basketball IQs that I’ve ever seen in this era,” Smart said. “And when you get a guy like Luka. Calling, referencing, checking on you, trying to see where you at to see if you want to come and join something special that he’s trying to cook up over here. And for him to say that he can really use my help, that meant a lot.”
Smart is an elite defender, having made three NBA All-Defensive teams with the Boston Celtics and winning the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021-22. He routinely averaged more than 10 points per game from 2016-17 to 2023-24 and only fell short in 2024-25 due to a decrease in his playing time. He averaged 9.0 points, 3.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game on just 20 minutes per night.
Smart wasn't the only big addition for the Lakers this summer, as they also brought in big man DeAndre Ayton — filling the biggest hole on their roster — and forward Jake LaRavia as a solid bench option.
The Lakers' signings have done well, effectively replacing 3-and-D player Dorian Finney-Smith, who left for the Houston Rockets in free agency. With the Lakers' existing star power and new additions, they have propelled themselves into championship contention for the 2025-26 season.
