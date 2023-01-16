After opting for undersized starting lineups practically all season, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has finally seen the light!

Now, could that have something to do with the fact that his club is missing two of its undersized starters (6'1" starting shooting guard Patrick Beverley and 6'4" starting small forward Lonnie Walker IV), plus one of its key role playing wings in 6'5" shooting guard Austin Reaves? Perhaps.

But however they got here, what matters is that LA is at last starting five players who are more or less the traditional heights of their positions against a lengthy Philadelphia 76ers starting five. This marks the team's 24th starting lineup of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports that LA is set to start Dennis Schroder at the point as usual, but he'll be joined in the backcourt by 6'6" wing Troy Brown Jr. 6'6" forward Juan Toscano-Anderson will serve as the team's starting small forward, while 6'9" LeBron James and 6'10" Thomas Bryant will comprise the club's starting frontcourt.

This news means that rookie shooting guard Max Christie's run as the team's starting shooting guard is over -- for now, at least. Christie performed admirably as a starter across LA's last two games, averaging 10.5 points on 64.3% shooting, and four rebounds in 27.3 minutes per. Christie still figures to get plenty for run for a team still missing plenty of its regular rotational firepower on the wing.

The game tips off right now at Crypto.com Arena. Check it out on Spectrum SportsNet and NBA TV.