    • November 17, 2021
    Lakers: New Two-Way Player Set To Join Club
    LA will waive power forward Sekou Doumbouya and call up a current South Bay Laker.
    A healthy new face will be joining the Los Angeles Lakers soon.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets that Los Angeles power forward Sekou Doumbouya, who inked a two-way agreement with the Lakers ahead of the season, is set to be cut by LA. 

    Ramona Shelburne of ESPN adds on Twitter that Doumbouya is grappling with a "minor foot injury," and that, as LA continues to struggle with multiple injuries, the team wants a healthy player as it begins a five-game stint away from Staples Center.

    So who will be replacing Doumbouya, the 15th pick by the Pistons as recently as 2019?

    Charania reveals that healthy 6'5" rookie wing Chaundee Brown will be called up from the Lakers' G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, to sub in for Doumbouya's two-way player roster spot. The 22-year-old out of Michigan logged some preseason minutes with the Lakers before ultimately being cut and assigned to South Bay. He averaged 8.0 points and 3.1 rebounds per game during his final collegiate season with the Wolverines.

    Brown will join seven-foot center Jay Huff among the club's two two-way players.

