Lakers News: LeBron James Dismissive of Major Olympic Moment
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star combo forward LeBron James became just the third player to score 300 or more points for Team USA Basketball in the history of the Olympics during his program's 103-86 victory over Team South Sudan on Wednesday. In so doing, the four-time league MVP joined Hall of Fame former Laker Carmelo Anthony and future Hall of Fame Phoenix Suns power forward Kevin Durant.
To hear James tell it, he himself was less excited about the moment than he was about the victory, according to Aris Barkas of Eurohoops. The 6-foot-9 superstar is angling to secure his third Olympic gold medal, and his fourth Olympic medal overall.
“Oh, not much,” James said, when asked what the achievement meant to him. “I mean, at the end of the day, I just want to, you know, win. I mean, I’m here to win and win the gold, and that’s my only mindset. It’s not even about scoring, it’s not about any of the stats, all the stats that pretty much don’t show up, you know, closing out, you know, getting, you know, hockey assists if possible, just stopping guys from crashing the glass. So it’s definitely an honor any time you hear your name in it, in any type of record books, but at the end of the day I’m here for a bigger picture, for sure.”
James scored 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the floor and 2-of-3 shooting from the foul line, while also contributing seven rebounds, five assists and one steal.
Next up for the 2-0 Team USA — which also features Lakers All-Star center Anthony Davis — is a matchup against Team Puerto Rico on Friday.
