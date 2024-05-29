Lakers News: Ty Lue's Clippers Future Finalized
Former title-winning Los Angeles Lakers point guard-turned-L.A. Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue has inked a lucrative multi-year contract extension to stick with the Clippers, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Exact terms of the new deal have not been divulged. Woj reports that Lue's agent at Klutch Sports, Andy Miller, finalized terms on the deal with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and team president Lawrence Frank.
The Lakers had been rumored to be pining for Lue's services had negotiations gone south this summer. Lue had been one of L.A.'s top preferred hires in 2019, but disagreements over length, price, and assistant coach determinations ultimately led Rob Pelinka to bring on Frank Vogel, with whom the Lakers instantly won a title. Lue pivoted, joining Doc Rivers as a lead assistant on the Clippers' staff. He was earmarked to replace Rivers the next season. Pelinka quickly soured on Vogel, however, letting him go after a series of bizarre Pelinka transcations doomed the team's 2021-22 season.
Lue has led the Clippers to a 184-134 overall regular season record across the past four years, which Woj reports is the sixth-best in the league during that span. The team, led by All-Stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, made the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history circa 2021.
The Lakers will now pivot to other possible hires. New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego and ESPN personality JJ Redick appear to number among the leaders in the clubhouse.
