Lakers Reportedly Worked Out Multiple Center Prospects
As this week's NBA Draft inches closer and closer, Hoops Hype recently pieced together a list of players who've worked out for each franchise.
In the case of the Los Angeles Lakers, some intriguing names have been associated with the team. The variance of positions showcases a heavy emphasis on playmaking guards — particularly ones that can shoot from the perimeter. A few of the players also possess defensive skills at the wing spot, something the team desperately needs.
HoopsHype provided a workout tracker, which details all the players currently working out for NBA teams.
Perhaps most interesting are the centers that have worked out for the team. All three (Dylan Cardwell, Cliff Omoruyi, Oumar Ballo) were big names within the college game. Each brings something different to the table, and with the Lakers picking late in the second round on Thursday, it's very feasible that one of these players could end up being their selection.
Ballo might be the highest-profile of the bunch. Despite a disappointing season with the Indiana Hoosiers last year, he's possessing the best offensive game of the trio. He carves out space very well with a strong, bulky frame.
Ballo reportedly has a 7-foot-6 wingspan. In terms of perceived knocks, Ballo is considered to be a below-average athlete. A lack of quickness in pick-and-roll situations may be problematic. On the other hand, the burliness with which he plays makes him a good rebounder.
Omoruyi transferred to Alabama from Rutgers for his final collegiate season. He's a far better athlete than Ballo. Having said that, his offensive repertoire is limited. Omoruyi's season in Tuscaloosa was far from smooth. He struggled with consistency and that limited his time on the court. The year prior, he averaged 2.9 blocks per contest and was one of the best rim-protecting bigs in the sport.
This past year, Omoruyi averaged only 1.1 blocks per contest. It could've been a case of a poor fit with Nate Oats. Omoruyi is a plus-athlete with a muscular frame. He'd be an intriguing rim-running option alongside Luka Doncic.
Cardwell might be the most intriguing of the bunch. A fixture with Auburn under Bruce Pearl, Cardwell is often lauded for his leadership, defensive timing, and intangibles.
His numbers won't wow anyone. Having said that, he did compete at the highest level in a very competitive conference for years. Cardwell switches exceptionally well for a guy 6-foot-11, and his short-area quickness enables him to recover very adeptly.
When factoring in his dunking ability, unselfishness, and ability to protect the rim, he could end up being a major steal. Cardwell is very much a throwback to the days of rugged big men from the 90s. For a team needing toughness and physicality, the possible fit is real.
