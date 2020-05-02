AllLakers
Nick Young And JaVale McGee Nearly Get Into A Car Crash

Melissa Rohlin

Nick Young and JaVale McGee had a close call on the road, nearly crashing into each other while driving on Friday. 

Young, who played for the Lakers from 2013-2017, was about to get upset at the other driver when he realized it was Lakers center McGee. They both started laughing. 

"I almost killed @JaValeMcGee just now .. what are the odds we almost hit each-other driving ... I’m ready to cus [sic] someone out in full road rage mode .. he roll down his window Its javale man wtf . we just started laughing Damn I wish he would’ve hit me I need some cash," Young tweeted. 

 McGee chimed in, tweeting, "CRAZIEST THING! WHAT ARE THE ODDS!"

The odds, in fact, are extremely low considering there are only 450 NBA players in the United States, which has a population of 328.2 million people, according to the United States Census Bureau.

Luckily, both Young and McGee were unscathed. 

The NBA is on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lakers were atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14 before NBA commissioner Adam Silver suspended the season March 11. 

The Lakers had made the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and were hoping to compete for their first championship since 2010. 

Silver said he wouldn't make any decisions regarding the NBA resuming until at least May. But the NBA recently announced that practice facilities in states that have loosened their stay-at-home orders could open for limited workouts beginning May 8. 

