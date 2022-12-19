Lakers News: No Anthony Davis, Maybe No Bradley Beal, Lots Of Gambling Lines

Even with big absences possibly on both sides, there's still plenty to bet on tonight.

Tonight, your 12-16 Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to not let the very depressing news about Anthony Davis's right foot stop them from capitalizing on the reeling 11-19 Washington Wizards' current nine-game losing streak.

While L.A. is down Davis, it sounds like the Wizards' best player, shooting guard Bradley Beal, may also be absent. For now, he has been ruled as questionable with a right hamstring strain.

Can the depleted Lakers beat the Wizards at The Crypt?

Perhaps. Regardless, let's take a look at some of the game's more interesting Vegas odds (via The Action Network).

The Game Spread

The Lakers are slight favorites tonight, even without The Brow. The projected over/under for L.A. is three points. Take the over. If the Lakers are going to win, they're probably going to do so with a little shooting luck. Given that L.A. is about to enter a pretty brutal stretch over the next month or so, the team needs to bank every game it can get.

LeBron James's Total Points

James will once again become the focus of his team's offense now that Davis is out hurt. Again. Can LBJ bear the brunt of the scoring burden and notch more than 30.5 points tonight, his listed spread? The 37-year-old has scored 30 or more points across his last three straight contests. I am dubious he can do that for a fourth. Take the under.

Russell Westbrook's Total Assists

Can Brodie dish out the rock more than 7.5 times? Time will tell, but for the Lakers to win, his passing (and scoring) game needs to be absolutely on-point.