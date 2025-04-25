'No Moral Victories," LeBron James Brutally Honest on Lakers' Postseason Plan
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to figure out a way to win their series with the Minnesota Timberwolves. They used their defense to help get a win in Game 2, which they absolutely had to have.
LeBron James is only concerned with winning basketball games at this point in the season. He doesn't care how it gets done, it just needs to be.
James is at the point in his career where nothing besides winning titles matters to him. He wants to make sure that he can add at least one more championship to his. legacy.
Prior to Game 3 in Minnesota, James was asked about playoff basketball in general. His response was very telling as to how he feels about the remainder of this series.
"In the postseason, it doesn't matter what the numbers look like. It doesn't matter what the stat sheet looks like. It's about, you win the game. Obviously, you want to get better, you look at the things you could've gotten better at when you watch the film the day after. There's no moral victories in the postseason. It's about winning the game and seeing which team moves forward faster than the other team, that's the only thing that matters."
James understands that the only thing that matters is winning the game, no matter how it looks in the postseason. It can be as ugly as anything, but it doesn't matter as long as you win the game.
The Lakers understand that they need to win games, no matter how much it looks. Los Angeles won Game 2, even though they scored only 95 points.
No one would say that game was beautiful by any means, but it doesn't matter. James and the rest of the Lakers will take a win, and they'll try to do the same thing in Game 3.
The Lakers will do whatever it takes to get a win in the next two games. They need to just get one in Minnesota to get home-court advantage back from the Wolves.
