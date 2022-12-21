Lakers News: Not Everyone Is Happy Darvin Ham Benched Russell Westbrook Late In Eventual Wizards Win

During Brodie's last healthy game, he was passed over down the stretch.

Russell Westbrook's younger brother, Ray, appeared to take umbrage with the decision of first-year Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham to bench Russ late in the fourth quarter of a hotly-contested Sunday bout against the visiting Washington Wizards, Westbrook's most recent L.A. game to this point (he sat out Monday's 130-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns).

Instead, Westbrook was passed over down the stretch in favor of 6'6" rookie shooting guard Max Christie with 7:19 remaining in regulation. Presumably, this move was made to help the team with floor spacing, as the first-year swingman out of Michigan State University at least presented the threat of a catch-and-shoot option for Los Angeles.

The 19-year-old's perimeter defense and rebounding ability were clearly also on Ham's mind. Christie grabbed two rebounds but didn't do much else stat-wise, though he proved to be an effective menace on the wing.

Christie has (thankfully) emerged as one of the club's better shooters in 2022-23 thus far. He is nailing 40% of his 2.1 triples a night, across 13.7 minutes per contest, for L.A.

In 23:40, Christie scored eight points on 3-of-6 shooing (2-of-5 from long range) and secured four boards.

Russell Westbrook, on the other hand, while he can be a great and aware playmaker through most of a game's first 40 minutes or so, frequently falls apart down a contest's home stretch, and tries to carry too much of a club's scoring burden on his lonesome, which extends to panicked, off-balance jumpers.

Perhaps this was the right call though. After all, Los Angeles eventually handed Washington its 10th consecutive loss Sunday, thanks to a late Thomas Bryant dunk, 119-117.

Tonight, Christie and co. will hope to rebound from their unhappy Phoenix Suns defeat Monday against De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and the ascendant Sacramento Kings, currently the West's fifth seed with a 16-13 record.