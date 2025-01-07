Lakers Notes: Dorian Finney-Smith Trade Fallout, All-Star Injuries, Possible Trade
Since elevating young 3-and-D swingman Max Christie into their starting five, the 20-15 Los Angeles Lakers have gone 8-4. The club's improvement is also a credit to its trade to acquire another 3-and-D wing, former Brooklyn Nets small forward Dorian Finney-Smith, plus his former Nets teammate, reserve guard Shake Milton.
L.A. is currently the Western Conference's No. 5 seed, just a half-game behind the Denver Nuggets as of this writing.
Still, the team is lagging far behind the three best teams in the West by record (all of whom are significantly younger than the Lakers), the 30-5 Oklahoma City Thunder, the 23-12 Houston Rockets, and maybe even the 24-13 Memphis Grizzlies — although L.A. has handled Memphis as a severe underdog before in a playoff situation. Should Los Angeles make another deal this season?
Apparently, that first transaction created some major tension between Brooklyn's front office and that of a Western Conference Lakers rival.
Here are some stories to get you caught up with Los Angeles (click the title to see the entire story).
